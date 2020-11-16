Is Rihanna Going Vegan With Fenty? Everything You Need To Know

WordPress database error: [Duplicate entry '8388607' for key 'id']

Is Rihanna vegan? What about Fenty? Here is the verdict.

With an excellent entrepreneurial spirit, Rihanna has become one of the richest female musicians of our times.

It is not only her music but also success in acting, fashion, and cosmetics businesses that have made her an idol to young girls from all over the world.

And, as a celebrity with power to influence the world for better, everybody wants to know if Rihanna is vegan right now.

Is Rihanna Vegan?

No, Rihanna is not vegan, at least not in the strict sense of the word.

For once, Rihanna does not follow a vegan diet; she eats meat and other animal products.

She’s often seen preparing and eating traditional Caribbean dishes.

One of Rihanna’s favourite foods – according to her personal chef – is chicken curry.

Second, Rihanna does not wear vegan fashion apparel.

On the contrary, the singer has been spotted wearing leather and fur on many occasions.

Back in 2015, Rihanna was heavily criticised by the media, for wearing a dress made from real fox fur, at Met Gala reception.

However, just because she does not follow a vegan diet and does not wear vegan clothes, it does not mean the star does not care about animals.

The celebrity is often seen with her two dogs, Oliver and Pepe.

Pepe was found by Rihanna in the bathroom of a club in Hollywood.

The celebrity fell in love with the puppy and decided to take it home with her.

Moreover, Rihanna is an ardent supporter of the climate change movement.

In 2012, the start launched ‘Clara Lionel’ a foundation designed to help communities around the world recover from natural disasters and battle the climate change.

“How can we play a role that moves the space into climate resiliency? Accepting that climate change is here, and it’s going to cause an increase in frequency and severity of natural disasters. How we respond now and year-round, and invest in preparedness and resiliency efforts is going to matter,” said Rihanna.

Is Fenty Vegan?

The answer is no, Fenty is not vegan.

The label continues to use leather and animal-based products in its accessories and garments.

However, it seems there are changes taking place here as Fenty has launched an ultra-chic ‘vegan leather’ collection.

Rihanna’s vegan capsule collection was released just a year after the official launch of Fenty.

Bella Hadid was the first celebrity to wear pieces from Rihanna’s vegan line, during Paris Fashion Week.

What About Fenty Beauty?

Even though the brand does not test on animals, Fenty Beauty is not entirely vegan.

Yes, no animals are harmed in the making but, according to the official website, some of the Fenty’s beauty products contain animal ingredients:

“A handful of our products may contain ingredients of animal origin, such as beeswax and carmine.”

Carmine is a red colouring obtained by crushing bugs and used in the cosmetics industry to make lipsticks.

Moreover, Fenty Beauty does not allow its suppliers or affiliates to conduct animal testing on their behalf.

How About… Fenty Skin?!

Is Fenty Skin vegan? Finally, yes. According to the official website, “Fenty Skin is a fully vegan line“.

Fenty Skin is a unisex skin care line and the latest addition to Rihanna’s beauty brands.

According to Forbes, Fenty Skin is one of the most successful lines launched by Fenty beauty so far.

The report states that the brand has made $100 million in revenue during its first launching weeks.

To date, Fenty Skin includes a sunscreen, toning serum, and a cleanser.

Interestingly, the brand allows refills for sunscreens, serums and cleansers, aiming to reduce plastic consumption.

A company spokesman stated that more eco and animal-friendly products are going to be launched in the coming months.

